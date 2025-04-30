Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.

0.7.31

Dungeon

Fixed an issue where some tiles appeared cut off in widescreen displays.

Slightly adjusted tile placement in some rooms.

Weapon

🥕 Sword and Shield 'Carrotcalibur': Fixed a bug where Guard Cancel was not applying.

Item

Frozen Heart, Phoenix Wing, Cloth Armor, Blue Wrist Guard, Lightning Rod: Added flavor text.

UI

🥕 Fixed a bug where occasionally players couldn't take any actions when pressing the alt key while an artifact tooltip was open.

Misc

🥕 Fixed a bug where players could continue to acquire starting potions when loading a mid-save even if they were already exploring.

Fixed some text issues.

