30 April 2025 Build 18294431 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!

0.7.31

Dungeon

  • Fixed an issue where some tiles appeared cut off in widescreen displays.

  • Slightly adjusted tile placement in some rooms.

Weapon

  • 🥕 Sword and Shield 'Carrotcalibur': Fixed a bug where Guard Cancel was not applying.

Item

  • Frozen Heart, Phoenix Wing, Cloth Armor, Blue Wrist Guard, Lightning Rod: Added flavor text.

UI

  • 🥕 Fixed a bug where occasionally players couldn't take any actions when pressing the alt key while an artifact tooltip was open.

Misc

  • 🥕 Fixed a bug where players could continue to acquire starting potions when loading a mid-save even if they were already exploring.

  • Fixed some text issues.

If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions, please let us know through our Discord channel.
If you experience bugs or crashes, reporting them via email with the following path would be a great help.
Thank you.

Log file path
C:\Users{Your_PC_Name}\AppData\LocalLow\TEAMHORAY\Sephiria
Player.log is the current session log.
Player-prev.log is the previous session log.
team.horay.game@gmail.com

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2436941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2436942
  • Loading history…
