v0.1.70a Patch Notes
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the "Damage" and "Damage Taken" stats were not being registered.
Fixed an issue where item unlocks failed to sync with achievements, causing some items to be incorrectly unobtainable.
Fixed an issue where Charon's Obol failed to spawn projectiles after a certain amount of usage.
Fixed an issue where resolution adjustments made through the pause menu were not being applied.
Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, Sea Angel became invulnerable.
Fixed an issue where the Seafarer's Compass indicator did not disappear.
Balance Changes:
Abyssal Valor's cooldown has been increased.
Damage from Poison and Overheat has been reduced.
Drop rates for legendary items have been adjusted.
Charon's Obol hitbox has been increased.
Health pools for some bosses have been adjusted.
Health and damage values for some enemies have been adjusted.
Currency drop amounts from enemies have been adjusted.
EXP requirements for level-ups have been adjusted.
Unwanted Sentience's range and projectile count have been reduced.
I-frames during dashes have been adjusted.
Quality of Life:
- Added an option to press ESC to return to the main menu from the lobby.
The first batch of balance changes is finally out!
We'll be closely listening to your feedback on these changes to continuously improve your player experience : )
