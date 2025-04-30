v0.1.70a Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the "Damage" and "Damage Taken" stats were not being registered.

Fixed an issue where item unlocks failed to sync with achievements, causing some items to be incorrectly unobtainable.

Fixed an issue where Charon's Obol failed to spawn projectiles after a certain amount of usage.

Fixed an issue where resolution adjustments made through the pause menu were not being applied.

Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, Sea Angel became invulnerable.