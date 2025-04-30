 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18294292 Edited 30 April 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Items

  • A Kimchi food item has been added.

System

  • Old items left on the field can now be deleted via [Settings > Maintenance > Item Deletion] tab.

*The deletion criteria for abandoned items has been applied since the 0.8.61 patch. Please note that the time is based on in-game days, not real-world time.

  • Inventory tab navigation is now available via controller buttons and keyboard shortcuts.

  • Dynamic animal-related missions have been added.

Balance

  • The chance for peddlers to carry Feldspar has been increased.

  • The number of glazes required to craft jars has been reduced, while the amount of clay required has increased.

  • The value of jars has been slightly reduced.

  • The hunger recovery amount for shiitake and matsutake mushrooms has been slightly increased.

  • The length of the crescent blade has been increased, while the length of the spear has been reduced.

UI/UX

  • The action UI icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen has been updated.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the description for the Geomgye outpost icon was not displaying properly.

Changed files in this update

