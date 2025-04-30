Improvements
Items
- A Kimchi food item has been added.
System
- Old items left on the field can now be deleted via [Settings > Maintenance > Item Deletion] tab.
*The deletion criteria for abandoned items has been applied since the 0.8.61 patch. Please note that the time is based on in-game days, not real-world time.
Inventory tab navigation is now available via controller buttons and keyboard shortcuts.
Dynamic animal-related missions have been added.
Balance
The chance for peddlers to carry Feldspar has been increased.
The number of glazes required to craft jars has been reduced, while the amount of clay required has increased.
The value of jars has been slightly reduced.
The hunger recovery amount for shiitake and matsutake mushrooms has been slightly increased.
The length of the crescent blade has been increased, while the length of the spear has been reduced.
UI/UX
- The action UI icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen has been updated.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the description for the Geomgye outpost icon was not displaying properly.
