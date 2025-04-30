*The deletion criteria for abandoned items has been applied since the 0.8.61 patch. Please note that the time is based on in-game days, not real-world time.

Inventory tab navigation is now available via controller buttons and keyboard shortcuts.

The chance for peddlers to carry Feldspar has been increased.

The number of glazes required to craft jars has been reduced, while the amount of clay required has increased.

The value of jars has been slightly reduced.

The hunger recovery amount for shiitake and matsutake mushrooms has been slightly increased.