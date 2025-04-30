 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18294222 Edited 30 April 2025 – 10:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Turns out a user's score became an invalid value, and that broke some stuff.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Wild West Saga Win Depot 842151
  • Loading history…
macOS English Wild West Saga OSX Depot 842152
  • Loading history…
Linux English Wild West Saga Linux Depot 842153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link