Hi everyone!



Just a quick patch this time to smooth out a couple of pesky issues some of you reported. Thanks again for all your helpful feedback!

🔧 What’s Fixed in This Update:

🪴 Plant Removal Bug – You can now properly remove plants again.

🚶 Door Collision Fix – Resolved a blocking issue where players could get stuck trying to move through certain doors.

🧹 Minor Cleanup – A few behind-the-scenes tweaks to keep things running cleanly.

💡 Why Check It Out?

If you ran into problems while decorating or navigating your arcade, this patch should help make things smoother. These fixes are small but help keep the experience polished.

Thanks again for playing and reporting bugs — more updates coming soon!