 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18293940 Edited 30 April 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Just a quick patch this time to smooth out a couple of pesky issues some of you reported. Thanks again for all your helpful feedback!

🔧 What’s Fixed in This Update:

🪴 Plant Removal Bug – You can now properly remove plants again.

🚶 Door Collision Fix – Resolved a blocking issue where players could get stuck trying to move through certain doors.

🧹 Minor Cleanup – A few behind-the-scenes tweaks to keep things running cleanly.

💡 Why Check It Out?
If you ran into problems while decorating or navigating your arcade, this patch should help make things smoother. These fixes are small but help keep the experience polished.

Thanks again for playing and reporting bugs — more updates coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3426731
  • Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3426732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link