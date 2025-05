Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.16b, patched maintenance-free.

■ Patch Date

04.30.2025 (Wed) 18:00 PDT

■ Platforms

Steam, Xbox Series X│S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5

■ Patch Details

-Fixed an issue where the wing appearance was displayed abnormally when wearing skins other than Serena's Exorcister Skin.

Thank you.