Bug Fixes

【Fix】Fixed an issue where opening doors in the Prison stage consumed 2 keys instead of 1.

【Fix】Patched a plot inconsistency in Chapter 15 where Tina could inexplicably pull out Fariz.

【Fix】Resolved a bug where Inbel lacked the Dragon Breath skill after transformation.

Improvements

【Optimized】All character illustrations have been replaced with new artwork.

【Optimized】Significantly reduced the HP of seagulls in Chapter 13.

【Optimized】Refined victory condition evaluation in Chapter 25 and added clearer hints.

【Optimized】Added an auto-close feature after saving progress.

【Optimized】Marriage CG artworks have been remastered for higher quality.

New Content

【Added】Updated and replaced a large number of cutscene CG artworks.

【Added】10 puzzle stages! Clear them to unlock 3 new characters and even obtain more adorable pets!