✨ Dear friends!

The "Stars of Victory" event has begun across the lands of Azmara!

Now, any monster above level 50 has a chance to drop a Small Medal, which is required to craft a Small Battle Box.

Collect 50 Small Medals and Bregal's Gate will help you craft the desired box via the "Craft" tab.

When opened, the Small Battle Box will give you:

✨ 1 Medium Medal (guaranteed)

✨ Gacha Coin

✨ Huge Mana Potion – x10

✨ Huge Health Potion – x10

✨ Rapid Recovery Potion (1 hr) – NP

✨ Acceleration Potion – x3

✨ Earth Spirit (Lv2) – x10

✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge – x50

✨ Flower of Luck

✨ Scroll of Blessed Transformation

✨ Scroll of Cursed Transformation

✨ Weapon Enchantment Scroll – x5

✨ Armor Enchantment Scroll – x5

✨ Wind Enchantment Scroll – x5

✨ Mysterious Pattern – x10

✨ Invisibility Detection Stone – x5

✨ Red Skull Box

✨ Blue Skull Box

✨ Yellow Skull Box

✨ Transparent Skull Box

✨ Flettoblossom Shard – x10

✨ Flettoblossom Shard – x50

✨ Silver Medal of Honor – x10

✨ Copper Medal of Honor – x30

✨ Copper Medal of Honor – x50

✨ Snappy Pet Cans – x10

✨ Tuna – x10

✨ Magic Stone – x5

✨ Flett Concentrate – x10

✨ Flett Concentrate – x50

✨ Auto-Hunt Time Extension – x2 (NP)

✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge – x5

✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge – x2

To create a Medium Battle Box, you’ll need 10 Medium Medals. It contains:

✨ 1 Large Medal (guaranteed)

✨ Winner's Costume Box (Lv. 90, Permanent)

✨ Winner's Costume Box (Lv. 90, 30 days)

✨ Winner's Costume Box (Lv. 90, 14 days)

✨ Forest Wings (30 days)

✨ Forest Wings (7 days)

✨ Forest Wings (3 days)

✨ Nava Key

✨ Renewed Necklace of Life (1 day) – x3

✨ Vrokian Extract – x15

✨ MV Potion – x5

✨ Armor Protection – x5 (NP)

✨ Weapon Protection – x5 (NP)

✨ Platinum Flett Booster (3 hrs) – x3 (NP)

✨ Large Mana Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x4

✨ Medium Mana Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x5

✨ Excellent Strength Potion – (NP)

✨ Large Health Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x2

✨ Medium Health Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x3

✨ Auto-Hunt Time Extension – x10 (NP)

✨ EXP Potion (24 hrs) – x3 (NP)

✨ Protection Capsule – x3 (NP)

✨ Platinum Flett Booster (1 hr) – x6 (NP)

✨ Dark Crystal – x5

✨ Sacred Amethyst

✨ Sacred Ruby

✨ Sacred Sapphire

✨ Sacred Diamond

✨ Sacred Topaz

✨ Rune of Rain Box

✨ Rune of Earth Box

✨ Rune of Fire Box

✨ Rune of Wind Box

✨ Rune of Water Box

✨ Gold Medal of Honor – x2

💡 Not enough medals or time? Medium Medals are available in the GXP Shop.

To craft a Large Battle Box, you need 10 Large Medals. Opening it grants:

✨ 1 Hero Medal

✨ Large Adamantium

✨ Ancient Feather – x50

✨ Ancient Treasure

✨ Ancient Feather – x5

✨ Forest Wings (Permanent)

✨ Forest Wings (30 days)

✨ Unique Winner's Costume Box (Permanent)

✨ Unique Winner's Costume Box (30 days)

✨ Unique Winner's Costume Box (14 days)

✨ Mighty Wings

✨ Unique Health Stone (Passive)

✨ Unique Attack Reduction Stone (Attack)

✨ Renewed Necklace of Life (30 days)

✨ Enchanter's Stone (Magic Defense)

✨ Enchanter's Stone (Mana Absorption)

✨ Key to Another World

✨ Soul Stone (Magic Attack Power) (30 days)

✨ Soul Stone (Physical Attack Power) (30 days)

✨ Elite Leather Bag (30 days)

✨ Large Health Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x10

✨ Great EXP Potion (3 hrs) – x10

✨ Armor Protection – x15 (NP)

✨ Weapon Protection – x15 (NP)

🏅 Hero Medals can be exchanged for valuable items:

✨ 4 Hero Medals → Warlord Costume Box (Permanent) (Lv. 90)

✨ 3 Hero Medals → Forest Wings

✨ 3 Hero Medals → Forest Wings (Yellow)

✨ 3 Hero Medals → Forest Wings (White)

✨ 12 Hero Medals → Unique Winner's Costume Box (Permanent) (Lv. 90)

✨ 2 Hero Medals → Ancient Treasure for crafting Lv. 107 Angel weapon

(More info on the weapon available [here])

🎯 Don’t forget to visit Killias to start the event quest chain!

You’ll find 5 quests that reward you with extra medals.

🧥 Warlord Costume (Permanent) (Lv. 90) Set Effects:

✨ 3 pieces: +300 HP, +6% Critical Damage Chance

✨ 4 pieces: +10% Attack Power (bonus to 3-piece effect)

🪽 Forest Wings Effects (all colors):

✨ +4% to Attack

👑 Unique Winner's Costume Set Effects:

Boots:

Choose one of two effects:

✨ +20% Movement Speed, +50 Physical Defense, +0.1 Critical Damage

✨ +3% HP Damage Absorption, +50 Physical Defense, +0.1 Critical Damage

Shirt:

Choose one of two effects:

✨ +60 Physical Attack, +0.1 Critical Damage

✨ +29 Physical Attack, +120 Magical Attack, +0.1 Critical Damage

Gloves:

Choose one of two effects:

✨ +50 Physical Defense, +6% Critical Hit Chance

✨ +7% Attack Speed, +50 Physical Defense

Pants:

Choose one of two effects:

✨ +270 Physical Defense

✨ +100 Magical Defense

⚠️ Unused Small, Medium, and Large Medals, Hero Medals, and all Battle Boxes will be deleted after the event ends.

🗓️ The event runs until May 19.

🎮 Enjoy the event and have a great time in Karos!