✨ Dear friends!
The "Stars of Victory" event has begun across the lands of Azmara!
Now, any monster above level 50 has a chance to drop a Small Medal, which is required to craft a Small Battle Box.
Collect 50 Small Medals and Bregal's Gate will help you craft the desired box via the "Craft" tab.
When opened, the Small Battle Box will give you:
✨ 1 Medium Medal (guaranteed)
✨ Gacha Coin
✨ Huge Mana Potion – x10
✨ Huge Health Potion – x10
✨ Rapid Recovery Potion (1 hr) – NP
✨ Acceleration Potion – x3
✨ Earth Spirit (Lv2) – x10
✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge – x50
✨ Flower of Luck
✨ Scroll of Blessed Transformation
✨ Scroll of Cursed Transformation
✨ Weapon Enchantment Scroll – x5
✨ Armor Enchantment Scroll – x5
✨ Wind Enchantment Scroll – x5
✨ Mysterious Pattern – x10
✨ Invisibility Detection Stone – x5
✨ Red Skull Box
✨ Blue Skull Box
✨ Yellow Skull Box
✨ Transparent Skull Box
✨ Flettoblossom Shard – x10
✨ Flettoblossom Shard – x50
✨ Silver Medal of Honor – x10
✨ Copper Medal of Honor – x30
✨ Copper Medal of Honor – x50
✨ Snappy Pet Cans – x10
✨ Tuna – x10
✨ Magic Stone – x5
✨ Flett Concentrate – x10
✨ Flett Concentrate – x50
✨ Auto-Hunt Time Extension – x2 (NP)
✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge – x5
✨ Stone of Ancient Knowledge – x2
To create a Medium Battle Box, you’ll need 10 Medium Medals. It contains:
✨ 1 Large Medal (guaranteed)
✨ Winner's Costume Box (Lv. 90, Permanent)
✨ Winner's Costume Box (Lv. 90, 30 days)
✨ Winner's Costume Box (Lv. 90, 14 days)
✨ Forest Wings (30 days)
✨ Forest Wings (7 days)
✨ Forest Wings (3 days)
✨ Nava Key
✨ Renewed Necklace of Life (1 day) – x3
✨ Vrokian Extract – x15
✨ MV Potion – x5
✨ Armor Protection – x5 (NP)
✨ Weapon Protection – x5 (NP)
✨ Platinum Flett Booster (3 hrs) – x3 (NP)
✨ Large Mana Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x4
✨ Medium Mana Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x5
✨ Excellent Strength Potion – (NP)
✨ Large Health Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x2
✨ Medium Health Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x3
✨ Auto-Hunt Time Extension – x10 (NP)
✨ EXP Potion (24 hrs) – x3 (NP)
✨ Protection Capsule – x3 (NP)
✨ Platinum Flett Booster (1 hr) – x6 (NP)
✨ Dark Crystal – x5
✨ Sacred Amethyst
✨ Sacred Ruby
✨ Sacred Sapphire
✨ Sacred Diamond
✨ Sacred Topaz
✨ Rune of Rain Box
✨ Rune of Earth Box
✨ Rune of Fire Box
✨ Rune of Wind Box
✨ Rune of Water Box
✨ Gold Medal of Honor – x2
💡 Not enough medals or time? Medium Medals are available in the GXP Shop.
To craft a Large Battle Box, you need 10 Large Medals. Opening it grants:
✨ 1 Hero Medal
✨ Large Adamantium
✨ Ancient Feather – x50
✨ Ancient Treasure
✨ Ancient Feather – x5
✨ Forest Wings (Permanent)
✨ Forest Wings (30 days)
✨ Unique Winner's Costume Box (Permanent)
✨ Unique Winner's Costume Box (30 days)
✨ Unique Winner's Costume Box (14 days)
✨ Mighty Wings
✨ Unique Health Stone (Passive)
✨ Unique Attack Reduction Stone (Attack)
✨ Renewed Necklace of Life (30 days)
✨ Enchanter's Stone (Magic Defense)
✨ Enchanter's Stone (Mana Absorption)
✨ Key to Another World
✨ Soul Stone (Magic Attack Power) (30 days)
✨ Soul Stone (Physical Attack Power) (30 days)
✨ Elite Leather Bag (30 days)
✨ Large Health Recovery Potion (1 hr) – x10
✨ Great EXP Potion (3 hrs) – x10
✨ Armor Protection – x15 (NP)
✨ Weapon Protection – x15 (NP)
🏅 Hero Medals can be exchanged for valuable items:
✨ 4 Hero Medals → Warlord Costume Box (Permanent) (Lv. 90)
✨ 3 Hero Medals → Forest Wings
✨ 3 Hero Medals → Forest Wings (Yellow)
✨ 3 Hero Medals → Forest Wings (White)
✨ 12 Hero Medals → Unique Winner's Costume Box (Permanent) (Lv. 90)
✨ 2 Hero Medals → Ancient Treasure for crafting Lv. 107 Angel weapon
(More info on the weapon available [here])
🎯 Don’t forget to visit Killias to start the event quest chain!
You’ll find 5 quests that reward you with extra medals.
🧥 Warlord Costume (Permanent) (Lv. 90) Set Effects:
✨ 3 pieces: +300 HP, +6% Critical Damage Chance
✨ 4 pieces: +10% Attack Power (bonus to 3-piece effect)
Forest Wings Effects (all colors):
✨ +4% to Attack
👑 Unique Winner's Costume Set Effects:
Boots:
Choose one of two effects:
✨ +20% Movement Speed, +50 Physical Defense, +0.1 Critical Damage
✨ +3% HP Damage Absorption, +50 Physical Defense, +0.1 Critical Damage
Shirt:
Choose one of two effects:
✨ +60 Physical Attack, +0.1 Critical Damage
✨ +29 Physical Attack, +120 Magical Attack, +0.1 Critical Damage
Gloves:
Choose one of two effects:
✨ +50 Physical Defense, +6% Critical Hit Chance
✨ +7% Attack Speed, +50 Physical Defense
Pants:
Choose one of two effects:
✨ +270 Physical Defense
✨ +100 Magical Defense
⚠️ Unused Small, Medium, and Large Medals, Hero Medals, and all Battle Boxes will be deleted after the event ends.
🗓️ The event runs until May 19.
🎮 Enjoy the event and have a great time in Karos!
