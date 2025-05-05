Dear friends!

The "Stars of Victory" event has begun in the lands of Azmara!

Now, from any monster above level 50, there is a chance to receive a Small Medal, which is necessary to craft the "Small Battle Box."

Collect 50 Small Medals, and Gate Bregal will help you craft the coveted box through the "Crafting" tab.

Opening it guarantees you one Medium Medal and one of the following items:

✨ Gacha Coin

✨ Huge Mana Potion – 10 pcs.

✨ Acceleration Potion – 3 pcs.

✨ Warrior Spirit (Lv2) – 10 pcs.

✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone – 10 pcs.

✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone – 50 pcs.

✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone – 100 pcs.

✨ Flower of Luck

✨ Blessed Transformation Scroll

✨ Cursed Transformation Scroll

✨ Weapon Enchantment Scroll – 5 pcs.

✨ Armor Enchantment Scroll – 5 pcs.

✨ Wind Enchantment Scroll – 5 pcs.

✨ Mysterious Pattern – 10 pcs.

✨ Invisibility Detection Stone – 5 pcs.

✨ Red Skull Box

✨ Blue Skull Box

✨ Yellow Skull Box

✨ Transparent Skull Box

✨ Flettocycle Fragment – 50 pcs.

✨ Medium HP Restoration Potion – 5 pcs.

✨ Medium MP Restoration Potion – 5 pcs.

✨ Medium NP Restoration Potion – 5 pcs.

✨ Snappy Pet Canned Food – 10 pcs.

✨ Flettocycle Fragment – 10 pcs.

✨ Magic Stone – 5 pcs.

✨ Flette Concentrate – 10 pcs.

✨ Flette Concentrate – 50 pcs.

✨ VIP Status (3 days)

✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone – 5 pcs.

✨ Ancient Knowledge Stone – 2 pcs.

To create a Medium Battle Box, you need 10 Medium Medals. Inside, you will find one Large Medal and one of the following additional prizes:

✨ Winner Costume Box (Level 90) (Eternal)

✨ Winner Costume Box (Level 90) (30 days)

✨ Winner Costume Box (Level 90) (14 days)

✨ Forest Wings (30 days)

✨ Forest Wings (7 days)

✨ Forest Wings (3 days)

✨ High-Quality Large Bag (30 days)

✨ Vrokian Extract – 15 pcs.

✨ Updated Life Necklace (1 day) – 3 pcs.

✨ MV Potion – 5 pcs.

✨ Armor Defense NP – 5 pcs.

✨ Weapon Defense NP – 5 pcs.

✨ Platinum Flette Booster (3 hours) NP – 3 pcs.

✨ Large Mana Restoration Potion (1 hour) – 4 pcs.

✨ Medium Mana Restoration Potion (1 hour) – 5 pcs.

✨ Super Happy Day (24 hours)

✨ Large Health Restoration Potion (1 hour) – 2 pcs.

✨ Medium Health Restoration Potion (1 hour) – 3 pcs.

✨ VIP Status (7 days)

✨ Experience Potion (24 hours) NP – 3 pcs.

✨ Protective Capsule NP – 3 pcs.

✨ Platinum Flette Booster (1 hour) NP – 6 pcs.

✨ Flette Booster (24 hours) NP – 6 pcs.

✨ Sacred Amethyst

✨ Sacred Ruby

✨ Sacred Sapphire

✨ Sacred Diamond

✨ Sacred Topaz

✨ Platinum Concentration Potion (168 hours) NP

✨ Rain Rune Box

✨ Earth Rune Box

✨ Fire Rune Box

✨ Air Rune Box

✨ Water Rune Box

If you are missing medals or time, you can purchase Medium Medals in the GXP store.

To create a Large Battle Box, you will need 10 Large Medals. Upon opening, you will receive a Hero Medal and one of the following valuable items:

✨ Forest Wings (Eternal)

✨ Forest Wings (30 days)

✨ Unique Winner Costume Box (Eternal)

✨ Unique Winner Costume Box (30 days)

✨ Unique Winner Costume Box (14 days)

✨ Powerful Wings

✨ Soul Stone (Magical Attack Power) (30 days)

✨ Soul Stone (Physical Attack Power) (30 days)

✨ Large Mana Restoration Potion (1 hour) – 20 pcs.

✨ Large Health Restoration Potion (1 hour) – 10 pcs.

✨ Experience Ring (30 days)

✨ Updated Life Necklace (30 days)

✨ Happy Earrings (30 days)

✨ VIP Status (30 days)

✨ Elite Leather Bag (30 days)

✨ Great Experience Potion (3 hours) – 10 pcs.

✨ Armor Defense NP – 15 pcs.

✨ Weapon Defense NP – 15 pcs.

You can exchange Hero Medals for valuable items:

✨ For 4 Hero Medals, you can get the Commander Costume Box (Eternal) (Level 90).

✨ For 3 Hero Medals, you can get Forest Wings.

✨ For 3 Hero Medals, you can get Forest Wings (Yellow).

✨ For 3 Hero Medals, you can get Forest Wings (White).

✨ For 12 Hero Medals, you can get the Unique Winner Costume Box (Eternal) (Level 90).

Be sure to visit Kilyas to begin the event quest chain. There are 5 quests in total, and upon completing them, you will receive additional medals for exchange.

Commander Costume (Eternal) (Level 90) Set Bonus:

✨ Set Bonus:

3 pieces: +300 HP and +6 Critical Hit Chance

4 pieces: +10% Attack Power in addition to the effect from the 3-piece set

All Forest Wings Characteristics:

✨ +4% to Attack

Unique Winner Costume Characteristics:

Boots:

✨ Effect

+20% Movement Speed and +50 Physical Defense, Critical Hit Damage 0.1

+3% Damage Absorption (HP) and +50 Physical Defense, Critical Hit Damage 0.1

Shirt:

✨ Effect

+60 Physical Attack, Critical Hit Damage 0.1

+29 Physical Attack and +120 Magical Attack, Critical Hit Damage 0.1

Gloves:

✨ Effect

+50 Physical Defense and +6 Critical Hit Chance

+7% Attack Speed and +50 Physical Defense

Pants:

✨ Effect

+270 Physical Defense

+100 Magical Defense

Unused Small, Medium, and Large Medals, Hero Medals, as well as Small, Medium, and Large Battle Boxes will be removed upon the event's conclusion.

The event will last until May 19.

We wish you a pleasant game!