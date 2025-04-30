This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Vikings, it’s time to test something special!

Patch 0.5.7 is now live on the Experimental Branch!

This update brings new weapons, gameplay improvements, and a huge new feature: Twitch Integration!

Want your chat to shape your run? Then this one’s for you.

(Full patch notes below)

Twitch Integration - How It Works

Enabling Twitch Integration

Opt into the Experimental Branch (more info on this below).

Select the "Twitch" option in the settings .

Log into your Twitch account to connect it to your game.

Hit play, start the stream and you're ready to go!

How It Works

When entering a new node, a Twitch poll will begin.

Poll A: Weapon vs Weapon (75% chance)

Viewers vote on 2 weapons; winning weapon drops for the player.

Poll B: Enemy vs Run modifier (25% chance)

Viewers vote on an enemy OR a new run modifier.

-> If an Enemy wins the poll, the winning enemy will spawn on Floor 3 in one of three forms (1x Legendary enemy, 6x Elite enemies, or 20x Normal enemies).

-> If a Modifier wins the poll, the winning modifier is enabled for the rest of the node.

Enemies also appear with Viewer names

Chance per enemy type

-> Normal: 1 in 300

-> Elite: 1 in 40

-> Legendary: 1 in 2

Viewers who are subbed to your channel have stronger stats and drop 2 chests when defeated (non-subs drop 1).

Finally, whenever a viewer is defeated in game there is a small in game notification as well as a chat announcement.

We’re eager to hear your feedback on this update! Join us on Discord or over in the Steam forums and tell us what you think and to share your ODINFALL streams!

How to Access the Experimental Branch

For more info on the Experimental Branch and how to access it, check out the full rundown here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2154240/view/512953841353752650?snr=1_5_9_

Experimental Patch 0.5.7 Notes

GENERAL

• Twitch implementation – Let the audience decide loot and enemies!

• The pause screen now shows your current location and total kills.

• New animations for boss deaths

• New animations for cryo chamber pickups.

• Infinite areas scaling has been adjusted: enemies now gain +5 HP per floor

• For elite enemies this is doubled, and for legendary enemies this is quadrupled

WEAPONS

• NEW: Cluster Launcher

• NEW: Heavy Ballista