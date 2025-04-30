Hey Pinball Fans!

We’re back with another exciting update a little earlier than usual!

Due to a national holiday in Hungary, this week’s update drops one day ahead of schedule. We didn’t want you to wait any longer than necessary for the latest features and fixes!

Let’s kick things off with the technical improvements.

We’ve tackled a few important issues reported by the community:

OpenGL version fallback function fix. After introducing FSR, we updated the OpenGL version from 3.3 to 4.5. Unfortunately, the fallback mechanism didn’t work as expected, leading to crashes for some players using older hardware.

Improved Display Mode setting. In some scenarios, the Display Mode setting wasn’t functioning correctly, which could lead to display and performance issues. We've reworked the behavior for greater consistency and fewer surprises.

The drivers will now prioritize stronger GPUs by default for Zaccaria. This resolves the issue where the game could automatically run on a weaker (integrated or energy-saving) graphics card, particularly affecting laptop users.

Improved screen handling for cabinet users. It is now possible to assign the 4th display as a playfield, dmd, or backglass screen within the existing cabinet setup options.

Award Table Improvements. Starting from the City Golf Award table, we’ve begun systematically fixing bugs and polishing the Award series tables. These updates address long-standing issues and improve gameplay quality across the board. Expect more consistency and a better overall experience as we refined these special tables.

Memory leak mitigation. We've significantly reduced the occurrence of a previously reported memory leak. While not fully eliminated yet, the issue no longer leads to crashes or instability during typical use. In internal testing, even after 80 table launches, no critical problems were observed.

While we’ve resolved many bugs in this update, a few known issues remain that we’re actively working on. These only occur when using Borderless Display Mode:

on PC – When AMD Virtual Super Resolution (VSR) is enabled, activating a backglass or DMD screen in Cabinet Mode can cause the playfield resolution to exceed the screen’s boundaries.

on Mac – In Cabinet Mode, the playfield screen cannot currently be reassigned while using Borderless Display Mode.

on Linux – Borderless Mode may not initialize correctly until ALT+TAB is pressed twice. This temporarily resolves the issue.

Now let's talk about the tables!

Lace up your boots and warm up for match day! The latest star of the Deluxe series is taking the pitch. Here is the Soccer Kings Deluxe!

Dodge the defenders, master your combos, and shoot for the score. Feel the roar of the crowd as the stadium comes alive around you. Lead your team to glory in a fast-paced football frenzy and score real goals on the second playfield. But watch out, the referee is always watching.

Do you have what it takes to climb the league ladder and become the top scorer? Every shot counts.

This isn’t just pinball. This is football, reimagined. This is Soccer Kings Deluxe.

And the next table i$%B@7+Łe=7@n!<#…

[SIGNAL LOST]

Incoming transmission from Operation A.W.A.R.D. …

[RADIO BUZZING]

"This is Commander Magic Pixel, broadcasting to all operatives..."

"...The Battle Tank Award is active. I repeat: the Battle Tank Award is active!..."

"...The front is hot. This is not a simulation."

"This operation is based on a recovered strategic unit from the Age of Pinball initiative, circa 2011."

"Only those with 3000 achievements have clearance for this operation."

"Alternatively, high command has authorized access via the Achievement Table Pack DLC."

"Gear up and get boots on the playfield NOW."

"Enemy forces reported across all sectors: loops, ramps, and eject holes are active zones."

"Expect heavy resistance. Push through with combos. Activate turrets. Keep the guns hot."

"Points are our ammunition. Jackpots are our victory."

"Godspeed, soldier."

"Commander Magic Pixel, out."

[RADIO STATIC]

Transmission ends.

For those who love a great soundtrack, the awesome music tracks from these new tables are available separately if you own the Zaccaria Pinball - Original Soundtrack DLC.

We’re continuously working to eliminate bugs and improve your gameplay experience. Check out our dedicated Bug Reports discussion for detailed info on the fixes in this update.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. See you in the next update!

Happy flipping,

The Magic Pixel Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3551260/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/613520/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/999070/