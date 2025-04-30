Hi all!

This update introduces a major new feature, quality-of-life improvements, and a few fun additions to bring more personality to your restaurant!

🆕 New Feature: Dialogue System

🗨️ The world just got a little more chatty!

I’ve introduced a new Dialogue System that supports three types of dialogue: Main, Side, and Review.

For now, only Side and Review dialogues are active, while Main dialogues are still in testing.

📖 These dialogues aren’t just for fun, they’ll help you uncover the hidden lore of the world and its characters. Keep your ears open!

🌍 Localization System

You can now switch languages directly from the Options menu!

It’s the first step toward bringing the game to more players around the world. 🌏

🪴 New Items:

🔸 High Vase – A tall and elegant decorative piece.

🔹 Low Vase – A smaller version, perfect for subtle details.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

🔇 Removed the ring sound for ready dishes when playing at 2x speed, it was a bit too noisy.

🧼 Added satisfying sound effects when cleaning crumbs from tables!

🌀 Fixed general bugs to improve stability and performance.

🎯 Set a fixed framerate to keep performance smooth and prevent fans from spinning up unnecessarily.

That’s it for this update!

I'm excited to see how you enjoy the new dialogues and features, and as always, thank you for playing and supporting the game 💚

Let me know what language you'd love to see next, and keep an eye out… there’s more to this cozy world than meets the eye 🌸