This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.511) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fixes some bugs

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

All players must have the same version to play co-op.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

Temporary changelog :

Travel rocket recipe now require 2 energy cells & one energy fuse in addition to the old recipe. We did this to increase the cost of going back and forth between moon, to preserve the sense of adventure and to increase the value of exchange shuttles.

It's no longer possible to create portals on moons.

Fuse trade rocket can now be crafted in quartz crafter.

Cosmic quartz unlocks a bit later.

Recycler T2 won't destroy an object anymore if not enough space to retrieve all the recipe in the destination inventory.

Fixed issues with post-processing not being properly reset when switching planets.

Fixed issue with planetary depot not displayed for clients.

Solar system screen now properly display planets depending on their terraforming level.

Fixed various issues with the elevator system.

Improved map markers system to try to avoid getting markers from multiple planets on the same map.

Improved the interplanetary trade rockets to try to avoid getting them stuck in the air and not landing.

Various fixes and tweaks to Selenea, added back ice resources on it.

Improved the feedback system to send all the log files, the current save and a screenshot.

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games