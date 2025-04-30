Adjusted trajectory mechanics for ranged weapons
Added penetration effects to certain ranged weapons
Fixed bugs in the [Ganoderma Lucidum] Tactic
Fixed bugs in the [Armor Forge] and [The War by War] Tactics
Fixed trait bugs for General Sima Yi
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjusted trajectory mechanics for ranged weapons
Added penetration effects to certain ranged weapons
Fixed bugs in the [Ganoderma Lucidum] Tactic
Fixed bugs in the [Armor Forge] and [The War by War] Tactics
Fixed trait bugs for General Sima Yi
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update