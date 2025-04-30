 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18293563 Edited 30 April 2025 – 09:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjusted trajectory mechanics for ranged weapons

Added penetration effects to certain ranged weapons

Fixed bugs in the [Ganoderma Lucidum] Tactic

Fixed bugs in the [Armor Forge] and [The War by War] Tactics

Fixed trait bugs for General Sima Yi

