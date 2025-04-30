Captains,

Following changes were applied today, April 30:

Resource Production and Supply Overhaul

We have begun a gradual adjustment to increase resource production stocks across the Caribbean.

While temporary shortages may still occur, overall supply levels are expected to stabilize by the end of the week.

Changes to the Resource Delivery System:

Previous System: NPCs stopped deliveries once port stock was full. Each delivery equaled the total production stock, preventing unused ports from accumulating resources.

New System:

Production ticks are now smaller but occur more frequently.

Production stocks have been significantly increased.

As a result, unvisited ports will now accumulate resources, allowing for redistribution via trade and helping reduce shortages across the map.

This change results in more consistent daily deliveries and an overall increase in resource supply throughout the Caribbean.

Other Changes:

Raider Attack Cooldown increased from 22 days to 30 days

Daily Raider Attacks reduced from 9 to 6

Slightly increased sail hitpoints for all ships

Slightly reduced mast hitpoints for all ships

Improved 2pd gun penetration curves to match medium guns

Reduced performance of the Tutorial Brig NPC, as currently passing the destruction exam was too hard even for experienced players

Spotlight image from Captain Junan from the January 2022 screenshot competition.