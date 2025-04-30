 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18293496 Edited 30 April 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Addition: New model of the “G34 Magnifier”
  • Addition: New model of the “Holographic Sight”
  • Improvement: Graphics optimization
  • Improvement: Adjustment of the “Metallic” and “Roughness” effects on certain weapons and handguards
  • Improvement: Activation of fern shadows on tropical maps
  • Improvement: Display resolution for all icons and textures used in the user interface is always set to maximum
  • Improvement: Training map is no longer assigned in procedural campaigns
  • Fix: Wrong alignment of the aiming reticles on certain sights and magnifying optics
  • Fix: Alignment of the aiming reticle with a “G34 Magnifier”
  • Fix: Camouflage list error on the “Rash Guard” shirt
  • Fix: Operator’s size could prevent proper alignment of the aiming reticle

