- Addition: New model of the “G34 Magnifier”
- Addition: New model of the “Holographic Sight”
- Improvement: Graphics optimization
- Improvement: Adjustment of the “Metallic” and “Roughness” effects on certain weapons and handguards
- Improvement: Activation of fern shadows on tropical maps
- Improvement: Display resolution for all icons and textures used in the user interface is always set to maximum
- Improvement: Training map is no longer assigned in procedural campaigns
- Fix: Wrong alignment of the aiming reticles on certain sights and magnifying optics
- Fix: Alignment of the aiming reticle with a “G34 Magnifier”
- Fix: Camouflage list error on the “Rash Guard” shirt
- Fix: Operator’s size could prevent proper alignment of the aiming reticle
Update 1.53g: Improvements and fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update