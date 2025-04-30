Hey Mechanics! 🛠️

To mark Polish Constitution Days, we’ve just added a small update with a set of patriotic decals you can use to customize your rally cars in style! ⚪🔴

Show off your colors in the garage, on the stage, or anywhere in between — whether you're from Poland or just want to join the celebration. 💪

For us, this day is about pride, reform, and the power of creativity — and we think that fits our community perfectly. So fire up your tools, get creative, and bring some national spirit into your builds.

Happy Constitution Days from the whole Play2Chill team! ❤️🤍



