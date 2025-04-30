 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18293338 Edited 30 April 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As of today, most of the malicious bugs in the gameplay have been fixed. We would like to express our sincere gratitude once again to those who participated in the test. Thank you all for pushing us forward. In the subsequent update versions, we will do our best to bring you a better gaming experience, more small animals, and more decoration materials!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3649811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link