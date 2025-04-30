Each issue of our series focuses on a certain aspect of the game or a particular mechanic, in which we correct smaller, but noticeable bugs and add new interesting features.

Make your vehicles stand out!

In response to numerous requests from the community, we are pleased to introduce a new customization system for APCs and motorcycles! Now you will be able to customize the look of your vehicles.

APCs now have access to camouflages, decorators, and decals, while motorcycles can be decorated with camouflages and decals.

Make your vehicles truly unique and draw the attention of your fellow commanders on the battlefield!

Paratroopers have received serious new weapons. Against BR IV and V vehicles, Soviet and Japanese paratroopers now have better anti-tank weapons in their supply boxes!

Soviet paratroopers received Panzerfaust 100s, while the Japanese got RPzB. 43 Ofenrohrs.

Surprise the armored vehicles of your enemy!

Vehicle fixes

We have made a number of fixes and improvements to vehicles. Were you bothered by the tilting of the jets? We fixed it! Now you will have more stable control!

Fixed a technical issue that caused a different camouflage to be applied and purchased on certain German tanks with default Desert camouflage.

A functional commander's vision port has been added to the Churchill III, so finding enemy infantry will become easier. Also, the commander and gunner can fully enjoy the tank's exterior appearance now, because we fixed the issue where parts of it weren't visible from their positions.

The combat effectiveness of early Italian tanks has been improved thanks to the increased fire rate of the M14/41, M13/40 and M13/40 (III)’s cannons!

Weapon fixes

The price of the Fedorov rifle 1912 (BR II, USSR) has been corrected based on your reports, now it’s in line with other BR II weapons.

The excessive recoil of the Solothurn S18-100 (BR II, Germany) anti-tank rifle has been fixed, now the recoil is the same when using its bipod as when firing it prone.

Fixed a reload related issue of the M1903 Springfield (Pedersen device) (BR II, USA), so now it correctly loads magazines even when you have only a few rounds left.

High caliber machine gun users, you'll love this fix! The problem where long weapons in your soldier’s hand interfered with the use of stationary heavy machine guns has been resolved. Let's grab your hammers and start building!

Other changes

Fixed the description of the reward for achieving the General of the Army rank.

Fixed an issue where after loading into a battle, a previously opened folder on the Research screen would block the ability to respawn.

Fixed the missing "Hero Bonus" of unique soldiers when calculating squad experience after battle.

WE APPRECIATE YOUR FEEDBACK!

Lots of exciting game mechanics have been realized or improved thanks to your ideas. We are watching our communities, other Enlisted sites and regularly check the forum for your feedback and reports.

So share, suggest, and report!