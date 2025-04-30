Hello, Boss!
Following yesterday’s update, we’re releasing our second hotfix today.
Bug Fixes
-
UI: Fixed a visual bug causing the combat power gauge to display incorrectly. (PMC-0868)
-
UI: Fixed a bug where squad movement paths were missing from some operation plans. (PMC-0869)
-
UI: Fixed a display issue when combat power exceeded 100. (PMC-0870)
-
Campaign: Fixed a crash that could occur when repeatedly clicking buttons after completing a mission. (PMC-0878)
-
Freeplay: Fixed a crash that occurred when equipping gun mods in Freeplay. (PMC-0880)
-
Other: Fixed a crash that occurred when submitting in-game bug reports. (PMC-0881)
All hotfixes from yesterday and today have also been applied to the demo version.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update