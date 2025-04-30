 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18293065 Edited 30 April 2025 – 11:26:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Boss!

Following yesterday’s update, we’re releasing our second hotfix today.

Bug Fixes

  • UI: Fixed a visual bug causing the combat power gauge to display incorrectly. (PMC-0868)

  • UI: Fixed a bug where squad movement paths were missing from some operation plans. (PMC-0869)

  • UI: Fixed a display issue when combat power exceeded 100. (PMC-0870)

  • Campaign: Fixed a crash that could occur when repeatedly clicking buttons after completing a mission. (PMC-0878)

  • Freeplay: Fixed a crash that occurred when equipping gun mods in Freeplay. (PMC-0880)

  • Other: Fixed a crash that occurred when submitting in-game bug reports. (PMC-0881)

All hotfixes from yesterday and today have also been applied to the demo version.

Thank you!

