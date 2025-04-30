Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players experiencing temporary network instability may experience a “Matchmaking Failed” error.

Fixed an issue where player settings were reset to default if the “WASD Camera” preset was selected.

Fixed an issue where old pre-release save data from demo or beta builds could be loaded by default, causing Campaign loading issues.

Units

Engineer/Technician

Capture time was a little unpredictable for players and has now been reworked. Originally, it was dependent on building health and based on a curve. We’ve now made it a fixed amount of time, dependent on the building type.

Capture time for all Faction buildings is now 7 seconds.

Capture time for all Construction Yards is now 10 seconds.

Capture time for all neutral buildings is now 5 seconds.

