Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where players experiencing temporary network instability may experience a “Matchmaking Failed” error.
-
Fixed an issue where player settings were reset to default if the “WASD Camera” preset was selected.
-
Fixed an issue where old pre-release save data from demo or beta builds could be loaded by default, causing Campaign loading issues.
Balance Updates:
Units
Engineer/Technician
Capture time was a little unpredictable for players and has now been reworked. Originally, it was dependent on building health and based on a curve. We’ve now made it a fixed amount of time, dependent on the building type.
-
Capture time for all Faction buildings is now 7 seconds.
-
Capture time for all Construction Yards is now 10 seconds.
-
Capture time for all neutral buildings is now 5 seconds.
