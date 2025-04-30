Separated damage colors from different types of base damage. This will also improve the damage statistics panel, indicating what damage you have dealt/received. Added a couple of new color types

Added disassembly of items into components/junk. You can now pull out guns from droids (will be supplemented in the future). This function requires a station module for improving devices

Added achievements in Steam (all images will be added later)

To reduce the number of different resources dropped by mobs, changes were made:

Ammunition began to drop more often from mobs (15% => 25%), but if more than 3 items dropped from a mob, they no longer drop

If any alloy drops from a mob, normal resources will not drop from it

Van'Orok, Aveltus and Gamyt have been temporarily made PvP zones for testing

Systems open to PvP are now shown with a red frame in the description

The station generator now shows how much energy it can generate from a resource