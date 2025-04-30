 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18292884 Edited 30 April 2025 – 09:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Separated damage colors from different types of base damage. This will also improve the damage statistics panel, indicating what damage you have dealt/received. Added a couple of new color types

Added disassembly of items into components/junk. You can now pull out guns from droids (will be supplemented in the future). This function requires a station module for improving devices

Added achievements in Steam (all images will be added later)

To reduce the number of different resources dropped by mobs, changes were made:
Ammunition began to drop more often from mobs (15% => 25%), but if more than 3 items dropped from a mob, they no longer drop
If any alloy drops from a mob, normal resources will not drop from it

Van'Orok, Aveltus and Gamyt have been temporarily made PvP zones for testing
Systems open to PvP are now shown with a red frame in the description

The station generator now shows how much energy it can generate from a resource

