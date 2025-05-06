🛠️ ZERO Sievert – Hotfix 1.1.13 | Patch Notes

💬 Here We Go Again

You know how it goes… New update drops, some bugs sneak through the cracks, and everything's a little... crunchy. So we’ve kicked down the bunker door and patched up a bunch of stuff in 1.1.13. This one’s a hotfix to clean up after the last update (yeah, we saw the reports…), but we’ve also thrown in some quality-of-life tweaks and tasty new modding features because why not? Read on for all the good (and weird) stuff we fixed.

🧰 New Features

Additional modding tool features added

Ability to add Workbench recipes to modded items (found in the documentation under: Functions > Crafting > CraftingRecipeCreate)

Steam Workshop mods you've created can now be updated by pressing the upload button on the mods menu

Consumable documentation has been filled (found in the documentation under: Functions > Items > Consumables)

Other minor updates/changes (notably with the 'SpriteGet' function)

🔧 Other Notable Improvements

A crash when launching the game has been reported in connection with installing Steam Workshop mods. A failsafe has been added to prevent crashing the game and highlight to you via the Main Menu when a mod has caused an issue.

Re-fix: Monitors larger than a 16:9 aspect ratio display black bars (as they used to).

Both the Carret N82 and Pistol .50 BMG can both be repaired using the blue weapons repair kit(s).

🌍 Localisation

Localisation has been provided for the Additional Options page in the Settings menu.

Updated The Guide’s dialogue to fix a grammatical error.

🎮 Gameplay Fixes

Assigning the “Teleport” key binding to num keys 1–6 will not teleport the Hunter to the stash, it will only open the teleport menu allowing you to enter another number to teleport.

Controller support has been re-added following engine updates to select languages.

Further controller navigation has been added for navigating through the Mods menu.

🐞 Other Fixes

Targets to be eliminated for the “Soldier Work” daily quest no longer spawn outside of map bounds.

The “Difficulty” selection button on the Main Menu has been hidden to avoid any confusion on its lack of functionality.

Any grass around where the Unknown Bag spawns towards the end of The Crystal has been mowed to make the bag more obvious.

The glow from lasers and torches are hidden while using an item (e.g. healing or eating).

NPCs no longer spawn outside the map in small handfuls.

Hunter dialogue system after completing First Steps has been adjusted to prompt players to speak to the Barman again.

The “Handyman” Achievement exploit has been addressed.

The “Handyman” Achievement now tracks the use of repair kits, not just repairing via the workbench.

🔚 ZERO Sievert Out

That’s the cleanup report for 1.1.13. Appreciate all the bug reports and the chaos you bring to the zone, keep it coming! We’ll be back soon with more updates, more fixes, and probably more ways to accidentally break the game 🙄. Until then, take what you can, give nothing back!