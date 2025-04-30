Lord Captains and Rejects alike — worlds collide in this special collaboration between Owlcat Games and Fatshark!

From the hive cities of Atoma Prime to the vast reaches of the Koronus Expanse, the legacy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide arrives in Rogue Trader with a new, free DLC weapon: the Sapper Shovel.

Once wielded by the stalwart Rejects in their desperate struggle against heresy, the shovel now finds itself in the hands of the Lord Captain. Brutal, weighty, and unyielding, it is a symbol of survival and defiance. Find it in the Upperway.

To celebrate this partnership, a limited-time bundle featuring both Rogue Trader and Darktide will also be available — don’t miss your chance to enjoy these two great titles!

Void and Hive Crossover Bundle