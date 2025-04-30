 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18292757 Edited 30 April 2025 – 09:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lord Captains and Rejects alike — worlds collide in this special collaboration between Owlcat Games and Fatshark!

From the hive cities of Atoma Prime to the vast reaches of the Koronus Expanse, the legacy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide arrives in Rogue Trader with a new, free DLC weapon: the Sapper Shovel.

Once wielded by the stalwart Rejects in their desperate struggle against heresy, the shovel now finds itself in the hands of the Lord Captain. Brutal, weighty, and unyielding, it is a symbol of survival and defiance. Find it in the Upperway.

To celebrate this partnership, a limited-time bundle featuring both Rogue Trader and Darktide will also be available — don’t miss your chance to enjoy these two great titles!

Void and Hive Crossover Bundle

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2186681
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2186682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link