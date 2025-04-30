Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hello Residents,

This is NINEHECTARE.

After two rounds of version 3.0 testing, we are finally releasing version 3.1!

This version has undergone several beta branch tests before its public release, and includes a large amount of new content!

We sincerely thank Mana and RuneCrimson for their help with testing and feedback!!

Patch Notes

Nik-01's Implant Overhaul

Nik-01's implants have been a good way to boost player stats, but they lacked uniqueness when combined with equipped gear.

This patch introduces changes that allow implants to alter player behavior and add new actions!

Players can now enhance their <Skeletal System> to improve evasion capabilities,

or trade some evasion for a rapid dash ability.

High-level dash consumes more stamina but deals damage to nearby enemies

or leaves a toxic swamp in its path, among other effects.

Resident Outfit Customization

You can now change the outfits of your residents!

We’ve resolved several technical issues, and now all residents can stably switch outfits!

(Some strange behavior from residents is still being worked on.)

Control and Interface Improvements

GRAY HAVEN’s interface had issues with consistency and controller usability.

In version 3.1, we’ve significantly improved quality-of-life across crafting, trading, and interactions. Key updates include:

Selling starts at the maximum quantity, while buying starts from 1.

Analog sticks now allow fast quantity selection, with the D-pad enabling precise adjustments.

The crafting button is now unified to the west button on the controller (X on Xbox).

You can now switch tabs even with the central panel open.

The selection button has been moved from center to the left panel.

Added a "Craft All" button during crafting.

GRAY HAVEN was made during our early development stages and had several technical and design flaws.

We are continually refining it and will keep improving the feel of gameplay based on your feedback!

Combat Balance Adjustments

This major patch has brought significant changes to existing balance.

Normal difficulty is now easier, while harder difficulties are more challenging.

Food items now heal based on the player’s max HP.

Active skills now consume the player’s current HP to activate.

Monster HP has been adjusted: lower HP but higher attack power.

Improved patterns for some boss monsters.

Bug Fixes

We’ve had many bugs due to our inexperience and lack of resources.

Thanks to accumulated experience and AI tools, our development environment is now much more stable!

(Thank you, GPT!)

Fixed Bugs

Fixed an issue where some boss monsters wouldn’t attack the player.

Fixed timeline elements not functioning properly.

Fixed abnormal buff values shown in the UI.

Fixed an issue where interfaces couldn’t be navigated using the keyboard.

Fixed a brief appearance of Hagenith’s illustration after loading.

Fixed double HP reduction when health buff effects expired.

Fixed characters acting without objects or spawning unnecessary ones.

Fixed low resolution in some romance cutscenes.

Fixed zoom not working while using a controller.

Fixed subquest UI disappearing during certain quest progressions.

Fixed issue where old saves couldn’t be loaded.

Next Fix Targets

Although we’ve done our best, some issues remain due to technical and time constraints. Here’s what we aim to fix next:

Cannot adjust timeline audio (likely a Unity engine bug).

Frame drops after extended time in the village.

Some monsters like Serpents and Warlords do not display animations properly when defeated.

Holding the attack button while moving the analog stick still triggers attacks.

Upcoming Development Roadmap

Here’s a sneak peek of what we’re preparing!

This summer, we’re planning a GRAY HAVEN DLC, a co-op combat game, and a grand strategy game!

(The mobile game has been canceled.)

GRAY HAVEN DLC | Q2 Release | 6 Resident Outfit Packs, Soundtrack + Artbook

Paradise Falls | Q2–Q3 Reveal | Co-op Combat Game

On the Edge of the Blade | Q3–Q4 Reveal | Turn-based Grand Strategy Game

This roadmap is subject to change, so please take it as a reference only.

Thanks to your support, we’ve been able to continue developing games.

We’ll keep striving to deliver fun and creative experiences.

Thank you!