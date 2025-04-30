Thanks to everyone giving feedback!
Added
-
Override Mechanic, replaces the “purple flash”, you can hold E to channel energy into an override attempt, the higher the override level the better the chances against electric devices you can override. Uses interaction range. The objects interacting with this system will grow as we continue updating stuff. So try things out!
-
Settings to invert mouse X and Y axis
-
You can now trip if you jump or fall from a place too high
-
Roadmap page
Changed
-
Complete overhaul of perception/detection system
-
Overtime is now determined by overall detection of your whole group
-
Personal detection is now split into audio, visual and electro magnetic detection and will interact with enemies in different ways
-
UI overlay update
-
UI update
-
Hardmode update 2x worth of hora and skill points, but every enemy has its unique behavior change in hardmode
-
Lights update
-
Ball has new SFX and physics behavior
-
E key short tap interacts as usual, E key hold start channeling energy into override now
-
the overlay now is on the R key (so now you can sprint and open it without triggering Steam overlay too)
-
her p2 will now add to detection if someone moves, instead of wrecking the target
-
The amount of shadows are now capped at the player count within the session
-
Wrecking SFX handling got changed
-
Main menu update
Bugfixes
-
Loot crates are now placed on the ground again
-
Fixed some visual bugs with the turret and the generator
