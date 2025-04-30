Thanks to everyone giving feedback!

Added

You can now trip if you jump or fall from a place too high

Override Mechanic, replaces the “purple flash”, you can hold E to channel energy into an override attempt, the higher the override level the better the chances against electric devices you can override. Uses interaction range. The objects interacting with this system will grow as we continue updating stuff. So try things out!

Changed

Complete overhaul of perception/detection system

Overtime is now determined by overall detection of your whole group

Personal detection is now split into audio, visual and electro magnetic detection and will interact with enemies in different ways

UI overlay update

UI update

Hardmode update 2x worth of hora and skill points, but every enemy has its unique behavior change in hardmode

Lights update

Ball has new SFX and physics behavior

E key short tap interacts as usual, E key hold start channeling energy into override now

the overlay now is on the R key (so now you can sprint and open it without triggering Steam overlay too)

her p2 will now add to detection if someone moves, instead of wrecking the target

The amount of shadows are now capped at the player count within the session

Wrecking SFX handling got changed