Thank you for waiting!

It’s been just two months since the demo, but we’ve upgraded every corner of the game, and the full release is finally live!!!!



Welcome to gogh. Whether you’re building a dream workspace, customizing a cute avatar, or diving into deep-focus study sessions, the ways to enjoy gogh are limitless. Follow your heart and make it uniquely yours!

Launch day is only the beginning.

With your feedback, we’ll keep rolling out updates for a while!

For example…

Brand-new rooms and items

Fresh music tracks

Community-requested features we’re still missing

Bug fixes and QoL improvements

Mac support!!

And maybe… DLC?

To everyone who has cheered us on since last year’s reveal—thank you!

This is our very first game launch, and we’re a small, still-learning team, but your passion is the driving force that keeps development moving forward.

If you like what you see, a positive review would make our day!

Got questions about the game? Check our FAQ:

Enjoy your gogh life, and happy focusing!