30 April 2025 Build 18292550 Edited 30 April 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for waiting!

It’s been just two months since the demo, but we’ve upgraded every corner of the game, and the full release is finally live!!!!


Welcome to gogh. Whether you’re building a dream workspace, customizing a cute avatar, or diving into deep-focus study sessions, the ways to enjoy gogh are limitless. Follow your heart and make it uniquely yours!

Launch day is only the beginning.

With your feedback, we’ll keep rolling out updates for a while!

For example…

  • Brand-new rooms and items

  • Fresh music tracks

  • Community-requested features we’re still missing

  • Bug fixes and QoL improvements

  • Mac support!!

  • And maybe… DLC?

To everyone who has cheered us on since last year’s reveal—thank you!
This is our very first game launch, and we’re a small, still-learning team, but your passion is the driving force that keeps development moving forward.

If you like what you see, a positive review would make our day!

Join or follow us on our official channels!

Got questions about the game? Check our FAQ:
https://help.gogh.gg/pc-question

Enjoy your gogh life, and happy focusing!
