30 April 2025 Build 18292444 Edited 30 April 2025 – 17:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following bugs have been squashed:

  • Mother erg boss dialogue interfering with Gope dialogue in the Mother Erg Den

  • Mother erg boss not turning to the second platform after the first is broken

  • Cutscene camera getting stuck and not going back to the player's camera

  • Inaccurate game completion time/Speedrun achievement rewarding when it shouldn't

  • A Prophecy Foretold achievement triggering when it shouldn't

  • Erg crawler stuck in the wall that wanted to be free

  • Some floating lights in the cave

We are incredibly grateful for all the feedback you have given us so far and for playing our game! We will try to make the game even more enjoyable for you.
Rock on!

