The following bugs have been squashed:

Mother erg boss dialogue interfering with Gope dialogue in the Mother Erg Den

Mother erg boss not turning to the second platform after the first is broken

Cutscene camera getting stuck and not going back to the player's camera

Inaccurate game completion time/Speedrun achievement rewarding when it shouldn't

A Prophecy Foretold achievement triggering when it shouldn't

Erg crawler stuck in the wall that wanted to be free

Some floating lights in the cave

We are incredibly grateful for all the feedback you have given us so far and for playing our game! We will try to make the game even more enjoyable for you.

Rock on!