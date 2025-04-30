 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18292364
Update notes via Steam Community

-Optimized game to work on PS4, so optimization improvement for Windows and Linux too
-Added enemies to the dark zone

Windows 64-bit Depot 2931941
Linux 64-bit Depot 2931942
