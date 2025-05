🎮 No more waiting—the adventure begins right now!

Plunging into a fantastical world as a stickman! Your survival depends entirely on your skills and nerves! Explore uncharted maps, unlock formidable abilities, dive into a rich storyline, recruit loyal allies, and take on mighty Bosses… Start crafting your very own stickman legend today!

✨ Demo progress carries over to the full game!

🛒 Launch Special: Limited-time offer! Hurry and become a legendary stickman!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2924170/_/