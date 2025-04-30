Hi everyone,

It’s been a little while since our last update, but rest assured we’ve been keeping busy behind the scenes!

Our team is hard at work developing not one, but two brand-new DLCs, as well as one of the most highly requested features yet: MULTIPLAYER! While those major additions are still in the works, today we're rolling out a minor update focused on improving your current experience.

This update includes several bug fixes and some nice improvements to the editor, making it even easier and smoother to build, mod, and create in Teardown.

We hope you enjoy the changes, and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new content we’ve been working on. Stay tuned, there’s a lot of cool stuff coming your way!

Thanks for being part of the Teardown community!

/The Teardown Team