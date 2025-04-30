Hi friends. Just a bog-standard minor update here, unless you happen to be a sentient padlock (then it's kind of a life-changing event).

Added a "Select Random Talent" option to the starting talents panel.

Added a skip button to the Unlock screen. The lock people are rejoicing and hope that you will leave a nice review now that they may occasionally live past the horrors of this screen.

Checkmate (skill) damage increased to 40/50 from 35/40.

Creative Spark (skill) pure damage (to player) increased to 4/6 from 3/4.

Dissolve (skill) damage increased to 5/9 from 4/6.

Focus Fire (skill) Burn value increased to 3/4 from 2/3.

Localization file updated for several languages -- much appreciated to our contributors in the Discord channel for working on making this better.

More to come. Thanks for playing and giving us your feedback in the Discord channel.

Travis & Zafi