Summarized Patchnotes:

-Various minor quality of life:

--Dragon egg perks now reference the adult and baby dragon directly for easier understanding and checking

--Insane speed options start default on when unlocked (only for newly unlocking)

--Cubes added by boss scaling now start locked for 1 minute giving the player time to prepare

--Automated single "minute" text now is "1 minute" for reasons which are best explained by testing the sentence above (same with 1 second and 1 tick)

--Node map performance improved significantly

-6 Balance changes

-12 Spelling mistakes fixed/Descriptions improved

-A few other fixes

Full patchnotes as always in game (Not a lot though)

This is a small update, in part because of variance in my productivity, for example due to sickness, which of course for a single person project have much greater impact, and in part because I am stockpiling some stuff for future 1.0 business.