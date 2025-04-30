- Added Rune Circle Loadouts after completing the Rune Circle (obtain 12510 Rune Points)
- Added 'Data Settings' to the Settings Menu:
-- Restore default settings
-- Reset all game data
-- Try to restore old game data files
- High numbers will now always be displayed shortened
- Reroll costs will now scale more smoothly up to victory 100 and will start to increase afterwards:
-- Victory 100: 190 -> 216
-- Victory 200: 390 -> 625
-- Victory 300: 590 -> 1211
-- Victory 500: 990 -> 2649
-- Victory 1000: 1990 -> 7168
- Spider Boss HP has been further reduced (R1: 250k -> 200k, R2: 325k -> 250k, R3: 400k -> 300k)
- Beastmaster off-hand will now have a random Passive (same as Knight/Thief off-hands)
- 'Frost Blade' Passive now adds magic penetration instead of armor penetration
- Reduced knockback factor of 'Thundering Shuriken'
- Updated text input fields
- Fixed an issue where bows would state that they scale with Strength (they never did)
- Fixed an audio issue with 'Thundering Shuriken'
- Fixed a bug where the wrong Artifacts could show up in Quests
- Fixed a bug where highscores for the Challenge leaderboard would not be recorded
- Fixed an issue where the Paladin basic ability was not displayed
Update v1.19.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update