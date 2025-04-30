 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18292094 Edited 30 April 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Rune Circle Loadouts after completing the Rune Circle (obtain 12510 Rune Points)
  • Added 'Data Settings' to the Settings Menu:
    -- Restore default settings
    -- Reset all game data
    -- Try to restore old game data files
  • High numbers will now always be displayed shortened
  • Reroll costs will now scale more smoothly up to victory 100 and will start to increase afterwards:
    -- Victory 100: 190 -> 216
    -- Victory 200: 390 -> 625
    -- Victory 300: 590 -> 1211
    -- Victory 500: 990 -> 2649
    -- Victory 1000: 1990 -> 7168
  • Spider Boss HP has been further reduced (R1: 250k -> 200k, R2: 325k -> 250k, R3: 400k -> 300k)
  • Beastmaster off-hand will now have a random Passive (same as Knight/Thief off-hands)
  • 'Frost Blade' Passive now adds magic penetration instead of armor penetration
  • Reduced knockback factor of 'Thundering Shuriken'
  • Updated text input fields
  • Fixed an issue where bows would state that they scale with Strength (they never did)
  • Fixed an audio issue with 'Thundering Shuriken'
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong Artifacts could show up in Quests
  • Fixed a bug where highscores for the Challenge leaderboard would not be recorded
  • Fixed an issue where the Paladin basic ability was not displayed

