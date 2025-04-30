Six new optional mouse icons have been added.

The display effect and logic of the required items section in the task prompt panel have been rewritten, replacing the text description. (For tasks related to item requirements, the UI of the required items will be directly displayed instead of text, while tasks related to action requirements remain unchanged.)

In the special villagers section of the manual, the marriage partner will have an additional mark.

In the special villagers section of the manual, the floating window display of the required items in all favorability stores will additionally show the required favorability level and detailed descriptions of the items.

The bug that the mouse and the virtual mouse icon of the gamepad will not correctly switch according to the corresponding save file when switching between different save files has been fixed.