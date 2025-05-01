 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18292038 Edited 1 May 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing THE CROOKED MAN.
The following changes have been made in this patch.

  • Corrected a typo in the author's name

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese The Crooked Man JP Depot 736572
Windows English The Crooked Man EN Depot 736573
Windows Korean The Crooked Man KO Depot 736574
Windows Traditional Chinese The Crooked Man TC Depot 736575
Windows Simplified Chinese The Crooked Man SC Depot 736576
