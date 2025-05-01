Dear Fans,
Thank you for playing THE CROOKED MAN.
The following changes have been made in this patch.
- Corrected a typo in the author's name
Thank you for your continued support!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear Fans,
Thank you for playing THE CROOKED MAN.
The following changes have been made in this patch.
Thank you for your continued support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update