30 April 2025 Build 18292029 Edited 30 April 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes for the following issues

  • Placing a train station causing major disruption in game economy and production

  • Wrong 3D models displayed for many combinations of Chameleon Facade / Durability Protocol techs in various terrain

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Line War Content Depot 1309611
