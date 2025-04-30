 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18292003 Edited 30 April 2025 – 07:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Congrats Japanese players - KreatureKind now has Japanese localozation as well!
Hope you like the game :)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link