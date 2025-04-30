The default free image generation option (Wombo) is currently experiencing an outage. The issue has been ongoing for about 36-48 hours. According to their Discord, the service is down for all users, even including regular Wombo users. There is no ETA on the fix, but the team has publicly announced that they are aware of the problem and working on a solution.

Meanwhile, to alleviate the issue, I pushed an all-new official free image generation option. This option is only available in the alpha and beta channels at the moment, but may be pushed to the regular channel soon. It is faster than Wombo but nowhere near as beautiful. Please feel free to give it a try if you want.