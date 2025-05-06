 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18291885 Edited 6 May 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey mates! We're slowly returning to our regular updating schedule, so stay tuned for more news! As of today, here's a nice little list of patch notes:

v0.88 Released!

  • Added comment block, as seen in real-life programming languages

  • Updated zooming in the Editor

  • Updated GPT translations

  • Fixed a bunch of bugs around achievements

See you in a couple of weeks, when the next update rolls out!

And if you haven't done it already, please don't forget to add Craftomation 101 to your wishlist, it is an important marker to us, that brings the game's release closer:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1724140/Craftomation_101/

----------------------

How to get more involved?

If you want Craftomation 101, we got you! Here's what you can do:

  • Join our Discord server, find your mates and chat with us, the devs

  • Subscribe to our mailing list to get the latest Craftomation-related news

  • Follow Craftomation 101 on Twitter

