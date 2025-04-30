 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18291842 Edited 30 April 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Partner!

We have another update applied on the beta branch for testing before releasing it. So, without further ado:

How do I play on a beta branch?

  • A quick guide:

  • Prerequisite: You must have Wild West Dynasty in your library – of course.

  • Open your games library. Right-click on Wild West Dynasty.

  • Open the ‘Properties’ menu.

  • Click on the ‘BETA’ tab.

  • Use the drop-down menu and select ‘Public Staging Branch’. This is the beta version of the game.

  • Click ‘Close’.

  • Steam should now download this version of the game.

Changelog:

Added
  • Missing cutscene related to the Mercedes quest.
Changes and Improvements

  • Pathfinding system improvements. NPCs should not become stuck if the destination is not reachable or blocked for it.

  • The cutscene music has been changed.

Fixed

  • Cookbook recipes could not be analysed properly.

  • Manage House radial menu icon colour.

  • The house's custom name was not saved properly.

  • NPC were sleeping above the bed (their ability to levitate removed).

  • NPC could not be assigned properly to different Workstations if they are currently working in the stable.

  • Wrong map indicator for arable area.

  • Tools in the shop display were not stacking.

  • Rawhide was not displayed in the resources category.

  • Some technology recipes were not saved after unlocking them.

  • The campfire in the old camp could cause camera issues.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/

