Howdy Partner!
We have another update applied on the beta branch for testing before releasing it. So, without further ado:
How do I play on a beta branch?
A quick guide:
Prerequisite: You must have Wild West Dynasty in your library – of course.
Open your games library. Right-click on Wild West Dynasty.
Open the ‘Properties’ menu.
Click on the ‘BETA’ tab.
Use the drop-down menu and select ‘Public Staging Branch’. This is the beta version of the game.
Click ‘Close’.
Steam should now download this version of the game.
Changelog:
Added
- Missing cutscene related to the Mercedes quest.
Changes and Improvements
Pathfinding system improvements. NPCs should not become stuck if the destination is not reachable or blocked for it.
The cutscene music has been changed.
Fixed
Cookbook recipes could not be analysed properly.
Manage House radial menu icon colour.
The house's custom name was not saved properly.
NPC were sleeping above the bed (their ability to levitate removed).
NPC could not be assigned properly to different Workstations if they are currently working in the stable.
Wrong map indicator for arable area.
Tools in the shop display were not stacking.
Rawhide was not displayed in the resources category.
Some technology recipes were not saved after unlocking them.
The campfire in the old camp could cause camera issues.
