30 April 2025 Build 18291755
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix Fixed a mismatch issue between Investigator character models and avatars.
Fix Fixed an issue where some texts were not translated.
Optimization Updated Japanese translations.
Editor, Optimization Updated some editor translation entries.
Editor, Optimization Added a function in general loop behavior to skip entering the story state.

