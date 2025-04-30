 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18291192 Edited 30 April 2025 – 07:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update mainly adds Portuguese language support. Huge thanks to Gabriel "Magnusnoos" Pereira for providing the Portuguese localization, allowing Heroes of the World to reach more players.
If you encounter any issues while playing, please join our discrod: https://discord.com/invite/p8jHhK7QH2

Changed files in this update

