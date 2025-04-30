This update mainly adds Portuguese language support. Huge thanks to Gabriel "Magnusnoos" Pereira for providing the Portuguese localization, allowing Heroes of the World to reach more players.
If you encounter any issues while playing, please join our discrod: https://discord.com/invite/p8jHhK7QH2
Game Update – Portuguese Localization Added
Update notes via Steam Community
This update mainly adds Portuguese language support. Huge thanks to Gabriel "Magnusnoos" Pereira for providing the Portuguese localization, allowing Heroes of the World to reach more players.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update