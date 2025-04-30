 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18291089 Edited 30 April 2025 – 06:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there, thanks so much for your awesome support on this game!

I've fixed the bug on Level 42, there was a missing difference.

Enjoy Find The Flaw!

