[Patch Notice]

Palworld version v0.5.5 has been released!

▼Mechanics Adjustment

・The mechanics for gliding with a Pal have been changed.

→ Until now, you could use certain Pals as a glider, however from this patch you will only be able to glide by using a glider.

※ Glider Pals will now provide a new passive partner skill effect while gliding, but the player must have a glider equipped to actually glide.

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld