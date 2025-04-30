 Skip to content

30 April 2025
Maintenance Announcement (April 30, 2025)
Commanders,
We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 16:30 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Period:
From 16:30 to 17:30 UTC+8 (~60 minutes)

If the maintenance is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note (April 30, 2025)
BUG FIX
· Fixed the black screen of death when Confirm and Exit are pressed simultaneously in the Arcade mode;
· Fixed the game crashing during character select in single player mode when one side is unfolding the Mech Info page and the other is trying to move the controller cursor.
· Fixed the balloon/ roll escape from the Bravery Rocket under Boss's Treasure and Rolling Tactics, followed by the successful hit of the rocket against the opponent, resulting in the opponent losing real HP instead of recoverable HP;
· Fixed the jumping light attack failing to combo into Rust Hurricane with ↑+D under Mazinger Z's Photon Power Command

IMPROVEMENTS
·Optimized certain in-game VFX effects
· The Start button now becomes less responsive in Single Player mode
· Achievement display now dies down sooner in a Multiplayer engagement
· Optimized the visual effect of the Achievement pop-up
· Ranking list now supports quick self-positioning check

