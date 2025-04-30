 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18291019 Edited 30 April 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is committed to creating a fair and healthy competitive environment. We have not only used new anti-cheat technologies, but also established special cheat-reporting reward activities to encourage those players who defend the fairness with us. From now on, players who make outstanding contributions to reporting cheats will get the Legendary spear skin 'Righteous Polearm' .

More details:

  1. Players who successfully reported 1 time will get [Immortal Treasure] X1;

  2. Players who successfully report 10 times with low misreport rate will get [Immortal Treasure] X10 (In order to ensure the efficiency of detecting, please report reasonably);

  3. Players who have successfully reported for many times or made great contributions to anti-cheat will get the Legendary spear skin [Righteous Polearm] X1.

We strongly recommend that players report via in-game report system, so that we can confirm the cheat as soon as possible and record successful report times for you!

From 4/21 - 4/27, there are 6 players who have successfully reported the cheating or hacking in total and get the reward [Righteous Polearm]! We hope that more players can become the Justice Supporter on the Morus Isle in the future.

y
BờiCầuĐuống
TTamSinh
моrіеs
z・Elways
GThỏĐiTrốn

From 4/21 - 4/27, the development team has banned 53 cheated players. The list is as follows:



尔恭
CThôiAE
退艾瑞克
BTyNy
thai214[AS]
ë
Vüksvälja
kthou23k2
NA]
Kcs
yrmupsnvxve
Kae
D[AS]
arngp


l丶落幕
[AS]
NeY미
Nguyxn
ye
arsavv
YU
Ca
NI
oon[AS]

有空嘛
ÇöğôČüëřšö
QSAS
n[NA]

CaShangQiu

LIl미l
p
牛逼上
Aec

thai215[AS]
Merary

NA]
PngChina

Вя
azzz
ゃん
T0cutter
sbvvfcs81
d***2407

Changed files in this update

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Content Depot 1203221
  • Loading history…
