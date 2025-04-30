Dear players,

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is committed to creating a fair and healthy competitive environment. We have not only used new anti-cheat technologies, but also established special cheat-reporting reward activities to encourage those players who defend the fairness with us. From now on, players who make outstanding contributions to reporting cheats will get the Legendary spear skin 'Righteous Polearm' .

More details:

Players who successfully reported 1 time will get [Immortal Treasure] X1; Players who successfully report 10 times with low misreport rate will get [Immortal Treasure] X10 (In order to ensure the efficiency of detecting, please report reasonably); Players who have successfully reported for many times or made great contributions to anti-cheat will get the Legendary spear skin [Righteous Polearm] X1.

We strongly recommend that players report via in-game report system, so that we can confirm the cheat as soon as possible and record successful report times for you!

From 4/21 - 4/27, there are 6 players who have successfully reported the cheating or hacking in total and get the reward [Righteous Polearm]! We hope that more players can become the Justice Supporter on the Morus Isle in the future.

BờiCầuĐuống

TTamSinh

Ꞝмоrіеs

z・Elways

GThỏĐiTrốn

From 4/21 - 4/27, the development team has banned 53 cheated players. The list is as follows:

夏

純神

安尔恭

CThôiAE

退艾瑞克

BTyNy

thai214[AS]

ë

Vüksvälja

kthou23k2

等NA]

Kcs

yrmupsnvxve

Kae

D[AS]

arngp

일

草祺

l丶落幕

绅[AS]

NeY미

Nguyxn

ye

arsavv

YU

Ca

NI

宝oon[AS]

단

这有空嘛

ÇöğôČüëřšö

QSAS

n[NA]

诗

CaShangQiu

超

LIl미l

p

超牛逼上

Aec

安祖

thai215[AS]

Merary

凌

姜NA]

PngChina

唯号

Вя

azzz

魅ゃん

T0cutter

sbvvfcs81

d***2407