Hi everyone,

We have an update on the future of Chroma Chronicles that we want to share with you all.

When we first pushed the game into Early Access, it was with the understanding that we'd be building the game slowly over time with a core group of passionate developers and with input from our great community.

Unfortunately there were some unforeseen issues with the development process. As we delved deeper into how we wanted the game to evolve, we saw some issues with the core gameplay loop that would require extensive time to resolve. Chroma Chronicles is fun, but ended up being not quite what we wanted it to be. We quickly realized that we would have to build a lot of the structure of the game from the ground up.

The resources necessary to make these changes ended up being beyond the scope of what our team can manage with the current size and state of the development team.

Regrettably, this means we are going to have to close Chroma Chronicles.

The servers will remain online until May 31, 2025 until which time, they will be closed and Chroma Chronicles will be delisted on Steam.

We want to thank everyone who enjoyed playing this game and supported us over the years.