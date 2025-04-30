In the Darkest Days, Trust No One!

Hello, Survivors.

Please check below for the detailed patch notes for the update on Tuesday, 4/29.

■ Version Info

iOS: 0.18.5

Android/PC: 0.18.4

■ Improvements

Fixed an issue where when creating a character name, users could only input in Korean or English.

ㄴ We are preparing to send out Nickname Change Coupons to users affected by this issue. Please bear with us a little longer on this!

■ Bug Fixes

UI

Fixed an issue where the Community Quest tab button on the HUD was not responsive.

Fixed an issue where when enhancing equipment, the stats you’d get after upgrading would show in advance.

Fixed an issue in the Vehicles menu where cars would sometimes not match their appearances.

Fixed an issue where the expected values were displayed different from the actual values in the equipment enhance menu.

Fixed an issue where item equip slots would sometimes display abnormally.

Fixed an issue where the selected mark would disappear when scrolling after selecting an item in the decomposing menu.

Fixed an issue where on some menus, using ESC or back didn’t do anything.

Fixed an issue where the map was able to be opened during certain interactions.

Fixed an issue where inventory slots would flicker and blink in the Bag menu.

Fixed an issue where the slots for items sold by Burns were displayed abnormally in the Trade menu with Burns.

Fixed an issue where the maximum Auto-Search storage limit would be incorrectly displayed when entering/returning to a multiplayer area after un-accompanying a pet.

Fixed an issue where UI targets would not appear in correct locations during the Resident management tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the Sniper Support UI would not close after running Sniper Support.

Fixed an issue where the TAS menu would display removed features or overlapping buttons.

Fixed an issue where some icons would display incorrectly when pressing certain menu buttons in the Multiplayer Rankings menu.

Fixed an issue where the pet tutorial would repeatedly display in some situations.

Fixed an issue where the NPC image for a quest was displayed incorrectly.

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where a different text would be displayed rather than the cause of death when dying in Rootland.

Fixed an issue where the party invitation button would appear when approaching another user in Rootland.

Fixed an issue where characters would walk on air or not move normally in certain terrains in Rootland.

Fixed an issue where zombie horde icons would remain on the map even after killing them in Rootland and Holitore.

Fixed an issue where incorrect messages would be displayed when trying to take items out of storage after relogging in a Conflict Zone mode.

Fixed an issue where the Resident management menu would appear at the bottom of the Resident menu in a Conflict Zone mode.

※ “Conflict Zone modes” include Bielli Island, Pamrein, and Holitore.

Events and Store

Fixed an issue where the date would be displayed as 1 when completing attendance during the 28-day Attendance Event.

Fixed an issue where the Pass Rewards screen would not progress when the device went into sleep mode and woken up after.

Fixed an issue where the pop-up window for receiving rewards would not appear immediately after purchasing the Scenario Package.

Fixed an issue where pressing back on the store screen would briefly display the screen incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the Recruitment Service screen would be briefly displayed when closing the Recruitment Service Resident Detail page.

The tutorial for the Store provided at the beginning of the game has been removed.

Other

The difficulty of humanoid enemies such as the Masked Band that appear in certain quests has been lowered.

Fixed an issue where your character would sometimes stand on top of your pet when relogging or returning to Sand Creek, while you were accompanying a pet.

Fixed an issue where pets could not be controlled while looting in some situations.

Fixed an issue where aiming would continue even after releasing the button when Scope Mode was in long press mode.

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not behave as intended when progressing certain quests while riding in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the pop-up window would not displayer properly during maintenance.

Fixed an issue where some text was not displayed properly in the update notification pop-up.

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash.

Fixed an issue where multiplayer region connections would occasionally disconnect.

Fixed an issue where collision detection would remain when destroying a fence.

Added new banned words to some language settings while removing some banned words from other language settings as they were too restrictive to normal, everyday chatting.

When repairing a broken down vehicle, the door is repaired first now.

Debris demolition time has been reduced, and the Forge construction tutorial at the beginning of the game has been removed.

The number of completion objectives for the Pamrein guide quests has been reduced.

A Level 40 achievement reward has been added.

See you in-game!

DARKEST DAYS Team