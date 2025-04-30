In the Darkest Days, Trust No One!
Hello, Survivors.
Please check below for the detailed patch notes for the update on Tuesday, 4/29.
■ Version Info
- iOS: 0.18.5
- Android/PC: 0.18.4
■ Improvements
- Fixed an issue where when creating a character name, users could only input in Korean or English.
ㄴ We are preparing to send out Nickname Change Coupons to users affected by this issue. Please bear with us a little longer on this!
■ Bug Fixes
UI
- Fixed an issue where the Community Quest tab button on the HUD was not responsive.
- Fixed an issue where when enhancing equipment, the stats you’d get after upgrading would show in advance.
- Fixed an issue in the Vehicles menu where cars would sometimes not match their appearances.
- Fixed an issue where the expected values were displayed different from the actual values in the equipment enhance menu.
- Fixed an issue where item equip slots would sometimes display abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where the selected mark would disappear when scrolling after selecting an item in the decomposing menu.
- Fixed an issue where on some menus, using ESC or back didn’t do anything.
- Fixed an issue where the map was able to be opened during certain interactions.
- Fixed an issue where inventory slots would flicker and blink in the Bag menu.
- Fixed an issue where the slots for items sold by Burns were displayed abnormally in the Trade menu with Burns.
- Fixed an issue where the maximum Auto-Search storage limit would be incorrectly displayed when entering/returning to a multiplayer area after un-accompanying a pet.
- Fixed an issue where UI targets would not appear in correct locations during the Resident management tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where the Sniper Support UI would not close after running Sniper Support.
- Fixed an issue where the TAS menu would display removed features or overlapping buttons.
- Fixed an issue where some icons would display incorrectly when pressing certain menu buttons in the Multiplayer Rankings menu.
- Fixed an issue where the pet tutorial would repeatedly display in some situations.
- Fixed an issue where the NPC image for a quest was displayed incorrectly.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where a different text would be displayed rather than the cause of death when dying in Rootland.
- Fixed an issue where the party invitation button would appear when approaching another user in Rootland.
- Fixed an issue where characters would walk on air or not move normally in certain terrains in Rootland.
- Fixed an issue where zombie horde icons would remain on the map even after killing them in Rootland and Holitore.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect messages would be displayed when trying to take items out of storage after relogging in a Conflict Zone mode.
- Fixed an issue where the Resident management menu would appear at the bottom of the Resident menu in a Conflict Zone mode.
※ “Conflict Zone modes” include Bielli Island, Pamrein, and Holitore.
Events and Store
- Fixed an issue where the date would be displayed as 1 when completing attendance during the 28-day Attendance Event.
- Fixed an issue where the Pass Rewards screen would not progress when the device went into sleep mode and woken up after.
- Fixed an issue where the pop-up window for receiving rewards would not appear immediately after purchasing the Scenario Package.
- Fixed an issue where pressing back on the store screen would briefly display the screen incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where the Recruitment Service screen would be briefly displayed when closing the Recruitment Service Resident Detail page.
- The tutorial for the Store provided at the beginning of the game has been removed.
Other
- The difficulty of humanoid enemies such as the Masked Band that appear in certain quests has been lowered.
- Fixed an issue where your character would sometimes stand on top of your pet when relogging or returning to Sand Creek, while you were accompanying a pet.
- Fixed an issue where pets could not be controlled while looting in some situations.
- Fixed an issue where aiming would continue even after releasing the button when Scope Mode was in long press mode.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would not behave as intended when progressing certain quests while riding in a vehicle.
- Fixed an issue where the pop-up window would not displayer properly during maintenance.
- Fixed an issue where some text was not displayed properly in the update notification pop-up.
- Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash.
- Fixed an issue where multiplayer region connections would occasionally disconnect.
- Fixed an issue where collision detection would remain when destroying a fence.
- Added new banned words to some language settings while removing some banned words from other language settings as they were too restrictive to normal, everyday chatting.
- When repairing a broken down vehicle, the door is repaired first now.
- Debris demolition time has been reduced, and the Forge construction tutorial at the beginning of the game has been removed.
- The number of completion objectives for the Pamrein guide quests has been reduced.
- A Level 40 achievement reward has been added.
See you in-game!
DARKEST DAYS Team
