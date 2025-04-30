 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18290760 Edited 30 April 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed unlocks for grubby/rotate/reroll mineral items
  • Added skeleton for difficulty system
  • Added some extra stuff to work towards in the tutorial-run.
  • Make copper-chestplate locked w/ ROTATE archetype
  • When on the final level, it should say "FINAL LEVEL"
  • Made books on-pulse, since read activate-button was too confusing
  • Fixed item-lock being rotated weirdly for rotated items
  • Nerfed potions, they were OP with doomed-4
  • Nerfed Six-Ball
  • Fixed Grammar for hearts card
  • Fixed buffing text popup shows numbers at 2dp
  • Made buffing-text look nicer
  • (HUGE UX IMPROVEMENT/REFACTOR) keys, sacks and food activate when placed
  • Fixed and tweaked the 6-Ball
  • Put synergies in locked-slots for tutorial treasure-bar
  • Created basket-of-bonus item
  • Created ouroboros item
  • Created grubby-sack item
  • Added maxActivations back, made descriptions way better
  • Removed heartfruit

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3057191
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3057192
  • Loading history…
