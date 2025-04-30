- Fixed unlocks for grubby/rotate/reroll mineral items
- Added skeleton for difficulty system
- Added some extra stuff to work towards in the tutorial-run.
- Make copper-chestplate locked w/ ROTATE archetype
- When on the final level, it should say "FINAL LEVEL"
- Made books on-pulse, since
readactivate-button was too confusing
- Fixed item-lock being rotated weirdly for rotated items
- Nerfed potions, they were OP with doomed-4
- Nerfed Six-Ball
- Fixed Grammar for hearts card
- Fixed buffing text popup shows numbers at 2dp
- Made buffing-text look nicer
- (HUGE UX IMPROVEMENT/REFACTOR) keys, sacks and food activate when placed
- Fixed and tweaked the 6-Ball
- Put synergies in locked-slots for tutorial treasure-bar
- Created basket-of-bonus item
- Created ouroboros item
- Created grubby-sack item
- Added maxActivations back, made descriptions way better
- Removed heartfruit
Changed files in this update